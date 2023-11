Alia Bhatt is a phenomenal actress in Bollywood and is also married to a phenomenal actor, Ranbir Kapoor and together they are a deadly combination of talent and how. Last night, Alia set the internet on fire with her super-hot appearance. Alia appeared at GQ Men of the Year 2023 wearing the boldest outfit of hers to date, and fans were sweating and how. Alia Bhatt, who has been trending since yesterday due to her stunning look, had an oops moment after this anchor took a funny dig at the actress. In this video, you can see Alia excitedly thanking the anchor, Ericka Packward, who tells her that she is a big fan of Animal star Ranbir Kapoor. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor reveals one rule he followed during filming to avoid getting beaten up by Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt happily answered all the questions of the anchor, despite the awkward moment. And this shows that the actress has come a long way. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor took inspiration from Rishi Kapoor for his role; calls him a passionate, aggressive man

Watch the video of how smartly Alia Bhatt handled the situation when she mistakenly thanked the anchor after she told her that she was a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, and the actress felt he was talking about her. Also Read - Animal trailer: Alia Bhatt gives the biggest shoutout to Ranbir Kapoor film, proves she's a proud wifey [Watch video]

Well, this isn’t the first time Alia herself has landed in an awkward situation. Remember Koffee with Karan season 7, when Karan asked her to talk about her marriage, and she only thought that KJo had asked him to talk about his marriage. To which she even starts giving the speech and later gets extremely embarrassed by the blunder she made. Well, that’s Alia for you.

On a professional front, she is all set for her next release, Jigra. And right now Alia is called the biggest cheerleader for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. She dropped the trailer for his next release, Animal and fans went bonkers. Even Alia hooted about the trailer as a proud wife.