Alia Bhatt was extremely close to her Nanaji grandpa Narandrenath Razdon, and today on his loss, the actress shared a heartfelt video of him celebrating his 92nd birthday and mentioned that her heart is full of sorrows and she misses him a little bit extra today. Taking to her Instagram page, Alia shared the adorable video and remembered her grandpa, where he happily cuts a cake and gives a lovely piece of advice about life and how it's beautiful. While we got our attention on Ranbir Kapoor, we noticed how dotingly he is involving himself in the birthday celebration, and it's just how cute.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt remembering her grandpa by sharing the celebration of his 92nd birthday and leaving her fans teary-eyed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt shared a long emotional note for her nanaji that shows she was blessed to have him in his life," My grandpa. My hero, Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette,Told the best stories, Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment... loved his life! Y My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that I feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again". Alia Bhatt got all the love and condolences from her industry friends, who sent her strength for her loss.

Alia is one of the most successful actresses right now, and she is known to beautifully balance her personal and professional lives. We are damn sure she will overcome this loss soon. May Nanaji's soul RIP. On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her Bollywood release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani along with , and she will soon begin the shooting of Part Two and Part Three along with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, along with .