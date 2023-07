Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani actress Alia Bhatt was out today for dinner with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The three were seen coming out of a popular eatery. The actress was dressed simply in a tee and track pants. On the other hand, Soni Razdan wore a pair of matching printed co-ords. The paparazzi had gathered outside to click the mother and daughter duo with Shaheen. It seems in the commotion, a paparazzi lost one of his slippers. It slid out of his feet. Alia Bhatt spots it and asks them whose slipper is it? The actress picks it up and hands it over to the cameraperson. Also Read - Ranveer Singh takes a jibe at Vicky Kaushal; says, 'sab bolte hain Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone inki aukaat ke bahar hai'

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The clip has got mixed reactions. We have had some truly cool moments of Bollywood celebs with paps, and this is one of them. A netizen commented, "It's really so sweet of her... seriously so down to earth," while another one said, "She's so Lovely and Humble agar koi aur actress hoti toh bolti euuwww that's why Alia is my fav." Her sister Shaheen was also seen in a comfy maxi dress. The three posed for a few pics. Also Read - As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings back Asha Bhosle's Jhumka Gira Re, here's what the veteran singer thinks about remixes

Alia Bhatt will soon leave for a five city tour for the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and she will be there. The film is coming in theatres on July 28, 2023. In the movie, she is playing the role of Rani a Bengali character who falls in love with Rocky Randhawa played by Ranveer Singh. Her last release in theatres Brahmastra was a huge hit. It was the first movie of Ranbir Kapoor and her as a couple. She also has Heart Of Stone with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. It is a Netflix film. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar choreographs part of What Thumka song; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt have a gala time [Exclusive]