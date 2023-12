Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took everyone by surprise recently when they willingly reveled daughter Raha Kapor's face to media. The power couple visited Kapoor's residence for Christmas bash. Ranbir informed the media present over there to not make any noise as he is bringing his daughter for pictures. Later, Ranbir and Alia clicked pictures with daughter Raha. Social media users are constantly speculating who Raha resembles more. Most of them feels that Raha indeed looks like her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor. After celebrating Christmas with the entire Kapoor clan, it's time for the Brahmastra couple to spend quality time away from the hustle bustle of Mumbai. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay reacts to Triptii Dimri overshadowing other stars in the film

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the airport today with their daughter Raha Kapoor. The family was leaving for New Year vacation to an undisclosed location. Check out the video below:

