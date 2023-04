Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif share a great camaraderie with each other despite Ranbir Kapoor being the common factor between them, as they both have happily moved on. But this old video of Alia and Katrina is going viral because both the divas made an appearance at Neha Dhupia's chat show where she questioned both of them about a role that they would want to steal from each other's career, to which Katrina answered Dear Zindagi, while Alia didn't have any answer and she made a weird expression and noise with her mouth that are leaving netizens irked even now. One Reddit user wrote,"Uska Boyfriend steal kar le gayi Alia, tum role ki kya baat karte hai". Another said," Role??? She literally taken a friends bf and that friend has to made peace with it...kyunki kaam to un sab ke saath hee karna naa. Yeah!! If that girl be any outsider, ab tak we would have forget her name. Unless she is PC". Also Read - Arpita Khan Sharma Eid bash: 'Well-behaved' Ibrahim Ali Khan impresses all; netizens CANNOT get over his resemblance with Saif Ali Khan [Watch]

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt getting slammed for Katrina Kaif due to THIS reason.

Alia is being slammed for her so-friendly attitude towards Katrina, and netizens feel that she is thinking extremely highly of her, and that is the reason she feels she doesn't want to steal any role from Katrina's career graph. Even Katrina gives Alia the option that she could just say , to which Alia replies, "Why would I say that? She was so good in the films and every film that I don't want anyone to replace her". This answer from Alia is also receiving backlash as they claim she clearly hasn't got the questions correct; it was just a hypothetical situation. Some are passing personal comments that Alia stole her boyfriend (Ranbir Kapoor), who is now her husband.

Alia and Katrina are good buddies even today, and soon they will begin shooting for their first film together, Jee Le Zaraa, along with and fans are damn excited to see this terrific trio together. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have been buddies before the Gangubai actress was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Not only with Kat, Alia also shares a great camaraderie with Deepika Padukone, and she in fact made an appearance with her on Koffee With Karan 6, where they spoke about being comfortable with each other despite their past.