Alia Bhatt is making headlines after a Hindi entertainment portal claimed that the actress is pregnant again after Raha Kapoor. However, there is nothing truth behind this story and it's only bizarre that based on speculations the caress pregnancy news is grabbing eyeballs and now. Well, this isn't the first time Bollywood actresses' pregnancy rumours made headlines. Alia Bhatt has launched her new maternity collection for her clothing brand which has led to speculations about the actress' second pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy after three months of her marriage and last year in November the actress delivered her first baby Raha Kapoor and filled their life with happiness. Just a few days ago, and Alia hosted a small gathering with the photographers to insist on NOT clicking their daughter for at least two years. Their elated parents even showed Raha's first picture to them and they all claimed she is a carbon copy of her father Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about Alia Bhatt's second pregnancy well it can be a good laugh but we are sure that the actress will be irked by these baseless speculations and not choose to react. On professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, she is all set for the release of her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stones with Gal Gadot ad is gearing up for Brahmastra 2 along with hubby Ranbir Kapoor.