Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month. And since, Alia has been busy being a mother to the newborn child. She has been away from social media and everything but has also been keeping her fans intrigued and up-to-date with her routine after being a mother. The actress had shared a picture of her cuppa coffee after coming home with the little one. And now, she has shared a picture of herself in full glory and glow. Alia looks mesmerizing really.

Alia Bhatt shares new picture on her Instagram

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced that she was pregnant, she has been trending in Entertainment News ever since. And it was a joyous moment for the Kapoors and Bhatts when they welcomed a little girl. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia have been busy with their parenting duties and also managing work. Just a couple of hours ago, Alia took to her Instagram and shared a serene picture online.

The beauty is seen in a striped cashmere pullover jacket. Alia is looking straight into the camera and seems to have grown up all of a sudden. There's maturity, a different kind of glow on her face. She looks prettier after embracing motherhood. It seems she clicked a picture while enjoying her cuppa coffee.

Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, a couple of days ago, took to his social media handle and shared that his directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in April 2023. Karan was ecstatic to return to the sets as a director. This is Karan’s seventh film and apart from Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars , , , and more. Karan also worked with TV stars such as , , , and more. Apart from RARKPM, she also has Heart of Stone, a Hollywood project.