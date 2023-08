Yes, you read it right and this news will definitely leave Alia Bhatt fans disappointed, but as the reports suggest, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress has opted out of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is the most anticipated project of the filmmaker, but this latest development is indeed heartbreaking. The reports claim that Alia, who was extremely excited about this mythological film, couldn't manage her dates, and hence she chose to walk out. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took an indirect dig at actresses for their unreal transformations after pregnancy

Alia Bhatt will not play Sita, but Ranbir Kapoor is still Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. As per the quote in Pinkvilla," It's understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace. Also, as far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt - who was approached for the project - is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn't work out because of date issues".

Talking about making Ramayana in one of his interviews Nitesh Tiwari had confidently said that he won't offend anyone with the film. " My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I'm not going to offend myself than I'm very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were supposed to play Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, while KGF star Yash was roped in to play Raavan, but with Alia's exit, the makers will now have to rope in a new Sita, and we wonder who gets lucky enough to get this dream role. While Alia will be seen in Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3, she will soon kickstart the shooting for the Astraverse, helmed by Ayan Mukerji.