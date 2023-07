Alia Bhatt will be seen as an action queen in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, and she will soon begin shooting for the same. It is reported that this is Aditya's 8th full-fledged film in the YRF spy universe, with Alia Bhatt leading as an action heroine. Well, it is not that Alia will be a leading lady in any YRF spy universe along with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Hrithik Roshan, but she herself will be playing a super spy agent in the 8th YRF spy universe. Also Read - Alia Bhatt picks up paparazzi’s slipper to help; netizens wonder if it’s just for cameras [Watch video]

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Alia will be the face of Aditya Chopra's epic female-led spy film. And Alia, who is known to be a crowd puller and carry solely a film on her shoulder and has proven it time and again to be the most bankable actress right now, is leaving no stone unturned to bring the audience to the theatres in this spy universe segment, and this time he is going to go all out".

EXCLUSIVE: ALIA BHATT TO JOIN THE YRF SPY UNIVERSE; WILL LEAD THE FEMALE SPY FILM!#AdityaChopra expands #YRFSpyUniverse; #AliaBhatt to headline 8th film of India's biggest IP - Here's all you need to know! https://t.co/6DXqnoGFai — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 14, 2023

Reportedly the film starring Alia Bhatt will be going on the floors in 2024 and right now the film is on a pre development stage and Aditya has brought his best of writers to pen down the script for his epic female driven spy film. It is said that the film budget of Alia Bhatt's film is mega and Aditya is ready to splurge as much it is required because he is very much aware about the audience of YRF Spy Universe and Alia Bhatt too.

Before Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukoen entered the spy universe as Zoya and Ruby, it will be interesting to see if Aditya will have a crossover and make these three leading ladies meet in his spy universe ever. If that happens, it is going to be a visual treat. All we can say is that with the YRF Sypy Uibvesre movies, Aditya Chopra has hit the right spot.