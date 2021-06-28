Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor's family for a weekend fam jam; Neetu Kapoor calls them her 'world' – view pics

enjoyed the weekend with 's family. Bollywood legend actress Neetu Kapoor recently shared a beautiful picture on Monday on her Instagram. We got a glimpse into her 'world' which featured son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Samara Sahni. She captioned the perfect picture as, "My World." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps up, the price of Priyanka Chopra's date night outfit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a 'cat lady'

Take a look at her picture:

In the picture, Alia is seen sitting with Neetu Kapoor and looked lovely as ever in a pretty peach top with gold hoop earrings. While Neetu is seen wearing black attire while Riddhima donned a bright pink top. The handsome Ranbir dapper in a casual look and was leaning over his girlfriend Alia. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and more B-Town couples we want to see get married in 2021 – view pics

Riddhima shared another picture wherein all ladies were captured beautifully. Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for a few years now and are inseparable. Their bond has grown strong with time and their lovely pictures speak volumes about their chemistry.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen romancing in directed film. This sci-fi drama also stars , , and in pivotal roles. Alia will be also seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and recently penned an emotional note narrating the film’s tough journey. “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and the set have been through two lockdowns, two cyclones, director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience!” wrote Alia.