Alia Bhatt is finally back home and she jumped right into the arms of Ranbir Kapoor after meeting him at long last after days. Alia Bhatt had been shooting abroad for her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan to name a few. She returned late in the night and was spotted in casual wear. The actress had a mask around her face yet she was appreciative of the paparazzi greeting and wishing her. However, Alia Bhatt's reunion with Ranbir Kapoor is what has our hearts. Also Read - Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his married life with wife Alia Bhatt; says, ‘We are thinking of taking…’ [Deets Inside]

Alia reunites with Ranbir

After being apart for days Alia Bhatt has finally returned home and back to her dearest husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The Darlings actress was seen in a white tee and white jacket which she paired with loose-fitted back trousers. She had a side bag on her shoulder, probably to hide the baby bump. Alia was surrounded by the media for pictures who congratulated her on her pregnancy. The actress thanked them and greeted them all kindly. When she reached her car, Alia Bhatt spotted Ranbir Kapoor and jumped right in to hug him tightly. Uff, the moment. She screamed baby when she saw Ranbir and got into the car to hug him. It seems RK gave her a surprise by picking her up at the airport. Check out the videos here: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt wedding: Brahmastra couple's combined net worth, car collection and more will amaze you

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's Aww-worthy moments

After hugging Ranbir, Alia was seen flustered and she hugged his lap again. It seems Alia turned emotional on seeing Ranbir come to pick her up. Alia and Ranbir's reunion at the airport is melting our hearts and how! The two lovebirds have been keeping a low profile on their relationship relatively. However, this priceless moment captured has our hearts. Also Read - RRR trailer launch: Alia Bhatt blushes when asked if 'R' alphabet is lucky for her; Ranbir Kapoor's got to watch her reaction - Video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra together.