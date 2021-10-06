Watching action films means seeing a hero fight the villain but as times change we've seen women step up in the game. Films today, see actress' in action, fight sequences. When thinking about 3 actress' who can completely ace the action sequences and would be a thrill to watch on screen, , and come to mind. Also Read - From Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha: Funniest, dumbest statements ever made by star kids that left everyone laughing hard

It is no secret that Disha Patani has uncanny love for fitness. The actress can easily pull-off flying kicks, mixed martial arts moves and beat up anything. Her social media is full with small snippets of her in complete form. Disha is an actress with fitness and hotness quotients ranging higher than any other actress of B-town, she will be a thrill to watch. Disha has also performed action stunts in Malang and Radhe, her two most recent films.

One of the fittest actress in Bollywood is Katrina Kaif. The actress even today maintains a very strict diet, fitness regime and great physique. While Katrina has been a part of blockbuster action films, she has also performed stunt sequences like a pro.

Alia Bhatt, an actress who looks fragile but is very agile when it comes to it. The actress in Raazi and gave it off to her fans and audiences that she can do much more than play the girl next door. Training hard each day, trust Alia Bhatt to pull off some really phenomenal sequences.

Taapsee Pannu has been impressing one and all by signing content driven movies. Recently, in Rashmi Rocket she proved that she can do any kind of roles. Well, we would love to see her doing maar-dhaad and action too in her films.

Kriti Sanon is slowing turning out to be a versatile actresses. With the success of Mimi, she has managed to impress all and we would not be surprised if she takes up an action-packed role.

It's time to bring about those much-needed female led action films and give the Bollywood action films a boost of freshness with actress' in picture. These 3 fit the bill perfectly owing it to their divaesque yet agile persona.