Of late, we have seen many instances where people have crossed the limits with celebrities. Alia Bhatt is the latest victim. It seems the actress was sitting in the living room of her apartment when she felt she was being watched over. It seems when she looked up she saw that two cameramen were clicking her from the terrace of her neighbouring building. The actress said this was absolute invasion of someone's privacy. Alia Bhatt has tagged Mumbai Police in the note asking them to take cognizance of the matter. We guess that they wanted pics of Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents in November. Raha Kapoor has been kept away from the public eye. The parents share small parents about the little one very rarely. There is a certain demand for her pics. Yesterday, Alia Bhatt was present at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards to pick up awards for Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The year 2022 saw two superlative performances from the actress in two films, Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt is slowly getting back to fitness after delivery of her daughter. The actress wants to make a comeback to films as soon as possible.

The actress will be seen on Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia Bhatt also met up with Zoya Akhtar. Farhan Akhtar is going to bring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Jee Le Zara. The story is about an all-girls road trip. Alia Bhatt also turned producer in 2022. The actress will have Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing in 2023. The film reunites Ranveer Singh and her. Karan Johar is the director of the movie. He is making a comeback to direction after a long time.