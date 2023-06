has jetted off to Sau Paulo in Brazil to attend Netflix Tudum 2023 event. She will be attending the event as one of the cast members of her debut Hollywood movie Heart of Stone. While on her way to board the flight, she was papped at the Mumbai airport. And Alia, known for her sartorial choices, made sure to capture our attention with her casual-chic avatar. The new mum of B-town proved that she was a stunner in the girl-next-door look too. Also Read - Karan Johar shares his self-discovery story this Pride Month; says, 'I’ve brought homosexuality to dining table discussions'

Shtterbugs call Alia Bhatt “Sita ma’aam”

A video has surfaced on the internet which captures Alia Bhatt, arriving at the airport. As soon as she comes out of the car, the paparazzi start addressing her as “Sita ma’am” and “Sita ji.” At first, Alia gives a confused expression. But soon she realises the context and hides her face in embarrassment, flashing a coy smile. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra drops photo dump from recent vacation with Nick Jonas and family; cost of Malti Marie's bag will make you feel poor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

If reports are to be believed, Alia has been cast as Sita for director ’s upcoming cinematic venture Ramayana. Alia’s husband-actor is also speculated to star in the film, portraying the character of Ram. But there has been no official confirmation about the same. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal: Actors who immortalized iconic roles leaving no room to imagine a replacement

Trending Now

Alia Bhatt turns heads in heart-patterned cardigan

Keeping aside Alia’s cute expressions, it was her adorable, multi-coloured cardigan, that arrested the attention of social media users. The crocheted cardigan had intricate heart-shaped prints boasting an array of colours. The cardigan was from the shelves of designer Alice and Olivia, as put up on the brand’s official website. The price of the cute-and-chic outfit is Rs 82,762.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Alia teamed up her heart-patterned cardigan with a pair of denim blue mom jeans. She carried a white sling bag and slipped on a pair of sneakers of the same hue. The actress sported barely-there makeup. Alia rounded off her look with zero accessories and open curls.

Not long ago, Alia dropped a couple of pictures on Instagram, subtly hinting about her upcoming film, Heart of Stone in the caption. “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… en route,” wrote Alia. In the pictures, Alia made a heart shape with her hands and flashed a sweet smile.

Alia Bhatt film timeline

Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper, is a spy action thriller, also starring and . Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Bollywood project includes ’s romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is paired opposite her co-star .