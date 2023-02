Alia Bhatt stepped out in town to attend an Award function event looking at ethereal beauty in a white saree and everyone is amazed at her stunning transformation after delivering her beautiful baby girl Raha Kapoor in November. Within four months of her delivery, Alia Bhatt's fitness is giving all the inspiration to the new mommies in town. While Alia looked stunning, she got captured with the evergreen beauty Rekha and fans cannot get over seeing these two beauties in one frame. Isn't this a perfect frame? Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan: Times Kangana Ranaut came across as 'jealous' for ranting about success of other stars

Alia Bhatt's fans are going gaga over her beauty and are calling her the stunning diva, while netizens feel that her look is copied by who just a few months ago slayed in the same white saree and their look can be called almost similar. Kiara too looked stunning in the white and both the divas own the colour for sure. Kiara Advani fans cannot stop claiming that Alia copied her look. One fan wrote, " Kiara ki look copy karne ki koshish ki Alu ne". Another user commented on why she wore her saree on her tummy and claimed if she is pregnant again, well it's hard to understand for them that it's just 4 months since she delivered a baby. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and more celeb wedding photoshoots that spill the secret of the perfect shaadi clicks

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt looking vision in white as she meets and greets the evergreen beauty of Bollywood Rekha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt even won the best actress award and she was seen flaunting her award happily along with evergreen beauty Rekha with her. On professional front Alia will be seen next in 's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani along with . Alia will also be seen making her Hollywood debut with in Heart Of Stone. Alia will soon begin working with 's Brahmastra 2 helmed by . Also Read - Alia Bhatt's post-pregnancy transformation WOWS netizens; fans say, 'After delivery she is glowing more' over her latest pics [VIEW HERE]