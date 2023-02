Alia Bhatt was spotted last night looking extremely different as she made her way to attend Gangubai Katiawadi's filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash. Alia looks almost unrecognisable and her different look has made the netizens come out with a bizarre theory that she has undergone a knife and has done a lip job. There are tons of comments about Alia’s different look. Many feel that she is looking old after having a daughter Raha Kapoor and compare her with Malaika Arora. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor pose together as they shoot for something special; fans call them the hottest siblings in town

Alia Bhatt was recently seen making a stunning appearance in a white saree as she received the Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Alia left the fans and audience stunned with her weight loss and they instantly made her their inspiration. But right now, Alia is getting slammed for looking extra skinny and they have been questioning why she is in a rush to be back in her shape. Alia Bhatt looked stunning and it’s her makeup that is making her look different but one thing is for sure the judgements of people especially celebrities can be extremely nasty and hurtful and the celebs often take it with the pinch of the salt. Also Read - When Alia Bhatt reacted to the claims of Pooja Bhatt being her mother; checkout the bizarre controversy related to the 90s most beloved actress

Also Read - Madhubala biopic: Top 7 actresses who can play the role of the legendary actress

Recently Alia made headlines after she slammed a media outlet for covering her from her home and asked Mumbai Police to even intervene as she called out the invasion in her privacy. Alia got huge support from Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and more. Ranbir Kapoor is also highly upset with this attempt of the media outlet for peeping inside his house and trying to get a glimpse of his private life that includes his wife ad daughter. On professional front Alia is waiting for the release of her next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani along with Ranveer Singh helmed by Karan Johar.