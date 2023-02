Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine after receiving the best actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at Zee Cine Awards and the new mommy has been posting some amazing pictures from the last night's event but this one picture is extremely special as the special mention has made her fans skip a heartbeat and how. Alia Bhatt posted several pictures on her Instagram stories and one picture of her holding an award is extremely special her hubby and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor clicked it at 2 am in the night. The Brahmastra actress praised her husband Ranbir for being so lovable that despite him working back to back and getting no rest he was still a sport to click her pictures and share her excitement and this only shows that the Kapoor boy is head over heels in love with his lady love. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and more, arrive in style at the glamourous night [Watch Video]

Ranbir Kapoor is in awe of his wife Alia and daughter Raha and he often speaks about them in public. In his latest chat, he spoke about how Raha started smiling just two weeks ago and now it's very difficult for him to leave her and go to work. Like the latest, he shared that he got only 20 minutes to spend with her before his flight and he was rejuvenated. Ranbir also said that how he has become a burping expert and didn't know the importance of burping at the initial stage of the kids. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor reveals cute details about his bond with daughter Raha Kapoor, 'I am a burping specialist'

Ranbir is indeed so adorable and we can see his eyes light up when he talks about Raha Kapoor. On the professional front is waiting for his next release Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, he will also be seen in a different avatar in Sandeep Vanga's Animal. The actor even expressed that he has been working on 's biopic for 11 years now and has no clue if it will be made or not.