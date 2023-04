Not only is a superb actress, she is also a shrewd investor. Reports of how the actress made smart realty purchases early into her career made news. Alia Bhatt bought her own home within years close to where her parents stayed. The year 2022 was an eventful one for her. She was part of the two biggies like and Gangubai Kathiawadi in a lacklustre year. Alia Bhatt tied the knot with and was blessed with a baby girl. Darlings, the movie made by her production house, Eternal Sunshine got a lot of acclaim from viewers and critics. Now, reports have suggested that she has invested in properties via her production house. Also Read - Alia Bhatt shares a pic of Ranbir Kapoor chilling with daughter Raha; says motherhood has made her the 'best photographer'

ALIA BHATT GIFTS PROPERTIES TO SISTER SHAHEEN

As per a report in Square Feet India, Alia Bhatt has gifted two properties to her sister, Shaheen. The two flats are located on the second floor of Gigi Apartments. It is on Juhu Tara Road. The ready reckoner rate of the properties come to Rs 7.68 crores. The actress bought these flats from and his wife, Kirron in February 2015. Alia Bhatt purchased them for Rs 8.99 crores. The realty news portal said that the gift deed was signed between Alia and Shaheen Bhatt on April 10, 2023. It was reported that they paid Rs 30.75 lakh for the registration of the gift deeds. It mentions her name, Alia Bhatt as well as her name post marriage, Alia Ranbir Kapoor. Both the flats are quite spacious with one measuring 889.75 sq ft and the other 1187 sq ft. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt should ask for higher remuneration, says Shaakuntalam star Madhoo over pay disparity

ALIA BHATT BUYS FLATS IN BANDRA

After her marriage, Alia Bhatt has moved to Bandra with Ranbir Kapoor. They are living in Vastu Building where Ranbir Kapoor has a spacious home worth Rs 35 crores. Their home Krishna Raj is under construction. Alia Bhatt has reportedly purchased a flat of 2, 497 square feet and paid Rs 37.8 crores for the same. It is bought in the name of her production house. The home is located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill. She paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crores. The news has been reported in ETimes. The sale agreement was signed on April 10, 2023. Also Read - Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra and more: Ex-Bollywood couples who prove exes can be friends

Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . She also has Jee Le Zara and Heart Of Stone in her kitty.