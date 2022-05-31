Alia Bhatt misses the Brahmastra event; says, 'I am present in Ranbir Kapoor's heart'

Alia Bhatt is away from her LOVE Ranbir Kapoor and she is missing him dearly. the stress is right now on chasing her big dream and is all set for her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone along with Hollywood babe and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. While Alia is also awaiting the release of her first film with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. And today there was an event of in the south and SS Rajamouli was the one who grace this event with his presence and presented the film to his south audience. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 6 Indian actresses suffered severe health issues

Alia Bhatt who wasn't present physically was a part of the event through a video message where she openly said that he is in the spirit of Vizag and Ranbir's heart. Well, love does make you cheesy sometimes and it's adorable.

Alia's special thanks to SS Rajamouli

In the video message Alia said, " Andariki namaskaram. Baagunara? Hey, nenu kuda nee Telugu ammayine. Brahmastra naaku the special film (Hello everyone. How are you? Hey, I am also your Telugu girl. Brahmastra is a special film for me)", she further added that this film has become even more special as Rajamouli sir is presenting it.

Alia further added how much she misses being in Vizag right now, " I am missing the whole team so much – Ayan, Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart. So, I am there with you as well". She added that how she I in London on s shooting for another big film, " I wanted to be there. But unfortunately or fortunately, I am shooting in London. It is a big film. But I feel like the half of me is going to be with you at the event". Indeed this adorable conversation with Alai sent down a meltdown in Ranalia's fans. The actress even stopped the teaser of the film on her Instagram account and the trailer of the film will be released on June 15, 2022.