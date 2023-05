Alia Bhatt is gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. The actress recently made India proud by joining the list of actresses to walk the carpet of the Met Gala this year. And now, Raha Kapoor's mom opened up like never before in a tell-all interview with Harper Bazaar Arabia. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha last year. Alia is still young and flourishing in her career. And oftentimes, people ask actresses about embracing motherhood at the peak of their careers. Check what Alia Bhatt has to say about the same. Also Read - Alia Bhatt reveals the most adorable thing Raha does while feeding; calls it a ‘romantic moment’

Alia Bhatt reacts to welcoming a baby at the peak of her career

While talking to the online entertainment magazine portal, Alia Bhatt asks that such questions are never posed to a man or an actor. An actor is never asked about having a baby at the peak of their career was a brave decision. The actress shares that she is asked about cutting her pace of work now that she has Raha to look after as well. However, Alia says that it's okay. She says that after having worked at a pace like she did for 10 years, she felt that she could cut down and be a mother. Alia adds that the decision was led by love.

Alia adds that she has always been a person to make decisions with love. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress adds that if she feels right she will take a decision and if she doesn't feel right, she might retract her steps. So even if she is offered the biggest movie, if she doesn't feel it right she will not take that step forward. "And I don't even think there was a question. It was just a very happy, natural decision," she shares.

Alia Bhatt on Motherhood

Alia Bhatt shares that every day in 2023 with her daughter Raha Kapoor feels new and there are firsts of Raha happening right now. She says that she has become quite patient in life now. The Heart of Stone actress shares that she was always a very impatient person. She shares that having a baby and motherhood gives a stillness and a sense of calm. Alia admits that it is highly demanding and extremely overwhelming. She assures that if dealt with patience, it gives a lot of inner strength.