Alia Bhatt faced a lot of judgements ever since she announced her pregnancy within two months of her marriage with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The actress faced unwanted and uncalled criticism online. Alia Bhatt who is back in town after shooting her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone is now gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming release Darlings on Netflix. While she is embracing motherhood she has kickstarted the promotions of the film and left everyone weak on the knees with her style game. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan FINALLY breaks his silence about not clashing with Yash's KGF 2

In one of the interactions as quoted by Indiatimes, Alia was asked about the judgements she faced online by her pregnancy announcement to which she said that she doesn't want to pay attention to nonsensical things." Everything a woman does is put in the headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother, she is dating somebody new; she is going to a cricket match or on holiday. For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women's choices". Also Read - Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera to Alia Bhatt in RRR; actresses who were reduced to mere props in films and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt speaks about embracing motherhood Also Read - Ranveer Singh nude photo shoot: Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and more have also been booked for obscenity

Advertisement

While Alia even spoke about her being questioned for getting pregnant at this young age and said that she knows how to balance both her personal and professional life and added that one doesn't plan great things, they just happen. The Darlings actress even added that she is also happy that things are changing and read many articles on her support saying that ' What is your problem? Let her be'. "I feel it (the change) is automatically happening, and one doesn't need to pay too much attention".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia was extremely offended with lots of reports of her taking a rest, Ranbir Kapoor picking her up and more soon after her pregnancy news and she took to her Instagram and slammed the haters for the same. " Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. FYI. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up I am a woman, not a parcel!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctors certification as well:) This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me … my shot is ready". Alia is and was unstoppable and she proves it time and again.