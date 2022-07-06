Alia Bhatt OPENS UP about her life after marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, 'In Kapoors, everything is done together'

Alia Bhatt who is happily married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor will be making her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7. The promo of Alia and Ranveer's episode has been creating a huge stir and excitement among the fans. While you eagerly wait for the show, let us tell you that Alia is going to spin a lot of beans about her marriage with Ranbir and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. Talking about her life after marriage in the chat show, Alia revealed that in Kapoor's' everything happens together and you will get a Hum Saath Saath Hain feeling. Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan, Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha and more South stars fans are excited to see in BIG Bollywood films

Alia said in the show, " I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing". Talking about her family she added, "Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute."

While Karan who is not her first filmmaker has Alia's dream debut but he is also her godfather and when Alia announces her pregnancy was extremely motioned and he immediately started crying, while he even admitted that he can't wait to hold the baby. Just a few days ago Alia announced her pregnancy news on her Instagram handle and she was showered with lots of love and happiness b her near and dear ones. while the netizens massively trolled for becoming pregnant so early. Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 2022 among close friends and family. It was a close kit but dreamy affair. Coming back to Koffee With Karan 7, the episode will be streaming online on July 7, 2022.