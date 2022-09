Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-drama film Brahmastra. Their movie is gaining a lot of appreciation from the viewers and breaking records at the box office. Till now, the film has minted over Rs. 360 crores worldwide. In a recent interaction with NDTV, the couple spoke their heart out about their personal life. The mom-to-be Alia spoke about finding love on the set of Brahmastra and said that it is something that naturally happened to them in a working environment. Alia says that both of them are quite strong individuals and are not do jism ek jaan. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Before Ranbir Kapoor film, only THESE Bollywood movies could become HITS since the pandemic [Full List with Numbers]

Darlings actress Alia further revealed that the two respect each other individual personalities and professional commitment equally. Both, Ranbir and Alia are quite passionate about their careers. During the same interaction, Ranbir spoke about his wife's daunting personality and said that it is easy or to get him to do an Instagram photoshoot before heading to an event.

Alia was quick in replying to Ranbir's claim and said that she ask him for the shoot and stated that after requesting him, he says 'no baby no'. cutely even called his wife Alia the best manager in the world. Since, the day of the release Brahmastra has been trending on the Entertainment News.

Talking about 's , Ranbir plays the role of Shiva, the Agni Astra in the film. The second part of Brahmastra story will retrace the backstory of Dev and the movie will release by 2025.