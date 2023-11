Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is already a star. And her fans are dying to get a glimpse of the little one. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia insisted the paparazzi not click their daughter's pictures in the initial time of her born and it is still being followed. And they themselves haven't shared her images yet on social media. As there's just a couple of days left for Raha to turn one, there is a lot of excitement around the look of the baby. Will Alia and Ranbir drop the first image of Raha on November 6, on her first birthday? Alia Bhatt answers. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan leaves Mona Singh overwhelmed with his love; King Khan rocks a black outfit on his birthday bash

In her latest interaction, Alia Bhatt spoke about how she and Ranbir never intended to hide their daughter's face. "I don't wanted to seem like that I am hiding my daughter's her face, I just love her, if the camera wasn't rolling I would have put her giant image of her. We are proud of our baby". Adding further, Alia explains that the intention behind not flashing their daughter's face is that they still don't know how to take it as a new parent. And the time will definitely come when Raha's face will be out, but they don't know when.

Alia even added that she and Ranbir are always there for her. In the first six months Alia was with her baby because she was feeding her, and later, when she took up Jigra, Ranbir Kapoor rescheduled his dates to be his daughter. And the actress only hopes that some lady, her little daughter Raha, will respect their decision as parents.

Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular couples in Tinsel Town. The couple got married in April 2022, and they announced the arrival of their little one in November 2022, and now Raha is going to be one year old soon. Stay tuned for more entertainment news.