Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor will be one year old within few days, as he will celebrate her first birthday on November 6. There is a lot of curiosity among fans about how Raha looks. Ranbir Kapoor, during the promotion of his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar had said that till now they don’t know who Raha looks like, either she looks like him or mommy Alia Bhatt. "Hum khud confused hain kyunki kabhi kabhi uska chehra mere jaisa dikhta hai, kabhi Alia ke jaisa dikhta hai (We are also confused because sometimes she looks like me, sometimes like Alia)."

One of the photographer at that time had revealed that how when Raha was born, she looked like her daddy, Ranbir, as the new parents had shown the pictures of the little one to the paparazzi on their mobile phones. But does Raha still look like his dad, Ranbir Kapoor? It seems like no.

Raha Kapoor is papa Ranbir Kapoor's pari

Recently, when Alia stepped out with her daughter for a playdate at her mommy’ Soni Razdan's house, Paparazzi captured the new mommy and daughter in town, and one of the photographers even managed to see the full face of the little one. The paparazzo reveals, "Raha is still too small to make a judgement on how exactly she looks like, but overall she is like mommy Alia, and her face has changed, but when it comes to her eyes, she has got daddy Ranbir Kapoor’s eyes, and one can say she is a good mixture of both her parent Alia and Ranbir, but at the first glimpse, you will call her Alia Bhatt’s carbon copy, having said that Raha is just adorable and you can’t get enough of her cuteness”.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt adorably holding baby Raha Kapoor as she steps out in town.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly might reveal the face of their daughter Raha after she turns two years old, and fans indeed cannot wait to see the little muchkin.