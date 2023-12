Animal is all that people are talking about. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's latest film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has left everyone impressed. Netizens are raving about the storyline of the film as well as Ranbir Kapoor's impressive performance. The actor has stepped out of his chocolate boy mould and rather taken up a very fierce avatar. It is a role that he has never played before and fans are quite impressed to see him being all fierce and aggressive. Animal is a violent film with many action sequences. At the box office, Animal has taken a great start. It has become one of the highest openers of the year at the ticket windows. With all the good reviews and box office numbers, Alia Bhatt has penned a sweet note for her hubby dearest. Also Read - Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on backlash over 'non-consensual kiss' in Kabir Singh; 'Bhool jao...'

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt shared two candid pictures of Ranbir Kapoor showcasing two sides of his. The first one is of Ranbir Kapoor waving to fans, being people's man and a superstar. The second picture has him reading a book that is titled I Love Dad. In the caption, she has gushed about Ranbir Kapoor's craft and wrote that she is completely blown away by her person. She then wrote about the man that he is at home. Alia Bhatt mentioned that he helped their daughter Raha take her first baby steps.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post below:

This is not the first time that Alia Bhatt has gushed about Animal. Post the trailer launch of the film, the actress had shared the same on her social media profiles and praised the team left, right and centre especially her hubby dearest. Even at the special screening of Animal, Alia Bhatt showed up wearing a t-shirt that had Ranbir Kapoor's character from Animal printed on it. Well, this Bollywood couple is truly-madly-deeply in love with each other, we must say.

Here's twitter review video of Animal

Animal box office report

Talking about the box office numbers of Animal, the early estimates suggest that Ranbir Kapoor's movie has made around Rs 61 crore on its opening day. It has beaten Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Tiger 3 to become the second highest opening day grosser of the year so far.