Alia Bhatt pens the sweetest birthday wish for soon-to-be daadi maa Neetu Kapoor; shares UNSEEN pic from Haldi ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in the month of April. Surrounded by friends and family, the two lovebirds exchanged wedding vows and promised to live together forever. Within 3 months of their marriage, they announced that Jr Kapoor is on his/her way. And now there's a lot of excitement around the soon-to-be arriving little one. Today being Neetu Kapoor's birthday, Alia Bhatt penned the sweetest note for her saasu maa who is soon going to be daadi maa. Also Read - BTS: Want to know how Jungkook smells? This is what Charlie Puth said

's wish for her mother-in-law

Taking to her Insta stories, Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture from her Mehendi ceremony. It is a sweet picture of Neetu Kapoor kissing on Alia Bhatt's forehead. She captioned it as, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul, my mother-in-law, friend, soon-to-be daadi maaa...love you so so much." Aww, isn't it sugary sweet? Also Read - Thor Love and Thunder box office collection day 1 early estimates: Chris Hemsworth starrer takes a very good start, a double digit opening on the cards

Also Read - 5 Times Neetu Kapoor was brutally trolled and handled it like a boss; from being happy after Rishi Kapoor’s death to chilling with Nora Fatehi and more

Advertisement

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor too penned a sweet note for mother Neetu Kapoor. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday lifeline Love you always & forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

We wish Neetu Kapoor a very happy birthday. The lady is nailing it as a judge of Dance Deewane Juniors. Her candid videos always go viral on the internet.

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

Meanwhile, it was recently that Alia announced her pregnancy. On Instagram, she shared a picture from the hospital that had her and looking at the sonography monitor. She captioned it as, "Our baby coming soon." Ever since then Ranbir and Alia's fans are extremely excited for the arrival of Jr Kapoor. Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood project with .