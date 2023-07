Alia Bhatt had stepped down in the city last night along with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt for a dinner, and the actress was clicked by the paparazzi at the popular eatery where one of the photographers stumbled and left his one-legged slipper, to which Alia Bhatt questioned the pap if it was his slipper, and he insisted she not touch it, but still the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress made an effort and picked the slipper by her hand and lent it to the photographer. While her fans are calling the actress the sweetest for this gesture, there are other netizens who feel that this noble gesture is just for cameras. Also Read - Alia Bhatt helps a paparazzi find his lost slipper; netizens have varied reactions [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt picking up a paparazzi chappal to lend him and winning hearts with her sweetest gesture.

Alia Bhatt is one of the sweetest when it comes to dealing with paparazzi, and they call her the most kind-hearted person ever. There are many photographers who have gotten help from Alia Bhatt on a personal level, both financially and otherwise. Alia’s husband and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor too has learned to be on good behaviour with the paparazzi, as he himself confessed to thinking about them as his enemies in the early days of his career. He wasn’t very convinced about them following him anywhere and everywhere. Also Read - Ranveer Singh takes a jibe at Vicky Kaushal; says, 'sab bolte hain Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone inki aukaat ke bahar hai'

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is waiting for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and the trailer to the songs has received all the positive feedback. The fans are waiting to witness her chemistry with Ranveer Singh in this family drama helmed by Karan Johar. The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in significant roles. The wait will be over on July 28, 2023, to witness Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the theatres near you. Also Read - As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings back Asha Bhosle's Jhumka Gira Re, here's what the veteran singer thinks about remixes