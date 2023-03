'Who says marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work?" Alia Bhatt roared with this statement and only showed that nothing will stop her from working and being the best she is. Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday, and in her 30s, she is quite an achiever that almost the younger generation admires. Alia Bhatt chose to get married and become a mother at the peak of her career, and just look at how her decisions have only brought positivity and more success to her. Alia Bhatt admits that she hasn't felt this happy and fulfilled since the birth of her daughter and refers to her as her first priority. She is even okay if she doesn't get work after having Raha, but that won't happen anytime soon. Here’s a look at her upcoming releases that are sure shot HITS Also Read - Jennifer Winget, Disha Parmar, Shivangi Joshi and other TV actresses who are known to be extremely choosy about scripts

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

It's just 4 months since the birth of her daughter, and Alia Bhatt is back in her shape and even shot further cracks of her next release, which is helmed by and stars as the male lead, and it is claimed that the film is made around 100 crore and is one of the costliest films of KJo as it has all the elite elements in it along with outstanding actors.

Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is the most awaited one, and the girl shot for the film when she was expecting Raha. Alia Bhatt's baby bump photos from the set of the film went viral, and her dedication was admirable.

- Part two

Brahmastra was a massive hit, and now all eyes are on Brahmastra 2. Alia and Ranbir will once again romance on screen, and the little Raha will be around 3, as has promised to bring the sequel in 2025. All these three films are massive, and nothing can stop them from becoming box office hits.