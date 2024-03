Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding was held on 1st March, 2nd March and 3rd March. Bollywood celebs descended to Jamnagar, Gujarat for the same. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor were in Jamnagar too. Neetu Kapoor had also joined them for a couple of days but she left early. Pictures and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding have been going viral. Alia shared some of her wholesome moments too.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Love And War: Ranbir Kapoor to wrap Ramayana FIRST; here's when he will begin shoot for Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer

Alia Bhatt shares a wholesome picture with Raha Kapoor and it'll drive away your Monday blues

Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor were seen twinning with each other on day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a printed blazer set. Raha Kapoor was seen twinning with her Mama bear in the same cloth but her's was a frock. The picture that Alia shared features Alia adoringly looking at Raha Kapoor. The little munchkin is looking somewhere else. She has an endearing smile on her face and we can also see her teeth. Her hair is done in two ponies which add to her cuteness. The mother-daughter moment will tug at your heartstrings. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan; here are 10 best fashion moments [View Pics]

Alia Bhatt also shared pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With Ranbir, she has shared a picture from the Hastakshar ceremony. Alia also shared a solo picture of herself in the look. There's a picture of Alia and Kareena getting ready. She also shared a picture from the first night. The last picture is of Alia and Kareena. Also Read - Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and more celebs deck up for Hastakshar event

Trending Now

Have a look at the post shared by Alia here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Watch this video of star kids from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding here:

Isn't it the most adorable picture on the internet today? Alia and Raha's twinning moment has a gushing over them. Photographer Rohan Shrestha captured the picture so well.

On the first day of the pre-wedding, we saw a candid picture of Alia, Ranbir and Ayan playing with Raha on the lawn where the set-up for the stay of guests had been arranged. Raha's interaction with Anant Ambani also grabbed attention. Her moments with dad Ranbir Kapoor were too adorable to miss.