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Alia Bhatt raises concerns over male-centric box office trends in Indian cinema and calls for better stories for women

Cannes 2026: As Alia Bhatt said in her recent interview, the focus should only be on storytelling, not gender.

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By: Divya Pal | Published: May 13, 2026 9:43 AM IST
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Alia Bhatt raises concerns over male-centric box office trends in Indian cinema and calls for better stories for women

Alia Bhatt is busy making headlines at Cannes Film Festival 2026. Interestingly, this isn't just restricted to her gorgeous red carpet look. The focus is also on her honest take on the film industry. The actor was recently asked why Indian cinema is still so focused on catering to male audiences at the box office. Alia was quick to react, and said that she too finds herself wondering why so many discussions around films are based on making content for men. Her comments have led to fresh discussions online. This time around, it is about gender representation in Indian cinema.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

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