Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy within 3 months of marriage; fans say, 'kuch jaldi nahi hogaya?'

and dropped a bomb by announcing their pregnancy. The stars who got married in April this year are already expecting their first child. It was Alia Bhatt who took to her social media account to announce the same. She shared a picture on her Instagram account that shows her on the hospital bed while Ranbir Kapoor is seated next to her. Both of them are looking at the sonography screen. She shared it with the caption, "Our baby....coming soon". Now, their fans are reacting to it and saying, 'kuch jaldi nahi hogaya?' Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt announce pregnancy two months after their wedding; say, ‘Our baby is coming soon’

and fans react

While congratulating the couple, fans also expressed amusement over the quick baby-planning of the couple. Some of them even wondered if it is a promotional gimmick used by the stars to create buzz around their upcoming film . Check out fans' reactions below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to become parents soon; announce good news with a cute post

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more stars all set to revive box office with back-to-back big films

Apart from fans, quite a few celebrities reacted to it too. , who is Alia Bhatt's mentor, commented, 'Heart is bursting.' Alia's mom also commented on it and called them 'Mama and Papa lion'. appeared to be the happiest as she wrote, 'Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait.' , , Akansha Ranjan, , , , , Tiger Shroff, and many more celebrities also congratulated the couple on the good news.

Ranbir calls Alia 'dal-chawal with tadka'

It was recently that during the trailer release of Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor had spoken about his married life. He had said, "I don't know if it's fortunate or unfortunate thing as two films release in 45 days. Films aside, this is a big year for me as I even got married. I always said that we need tangdi kabab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience, I can say that nothing better than Dal Chawal. Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achaar with it, she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life."