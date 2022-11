and have announced of becoming official parent of a baby girl. She took to her Instagram and confirmed of becoming a mommy to a girl and wrote," And in the best news of our lives :-Our baby is here. and what a magical girl she is, We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir " Congratulations to the new parents in town and we cannot wait to have the glimpse of the little baby girl.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the hospital today morning and after few hours the entire Kapoor and Bhatt family reached the hospital to have the glimpse of the baby. It is reported that soon after reaching the hospital Alia Bhatt went to a labour pain and had a delivery by C section. While the actress was wanting to have natural birth but later the doctors decided to go caesarean.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got a married April 14 and within seven months of their wedding they announced their pregnancy and there were lots of speculations doing the rounds that Alia got pregnant before marriage, however the actress gave a damn about the negativity and trolling and only focused on happiness.