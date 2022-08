Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who tied the knot in April this year are soon going to embark on a new journey together. In the month of June, the Brahmastra couple announced that they are expecting their first child. The announcement came as a delightful surprise for all. Quite a few eyebrows were also raised as Alia and Ranbir announced pregnancy within three months of their marriage. Well, now Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is on its way and we hear that the Kapoors have planned something special already. Also Read - Alia Bhatt reveals how Heart of Stone costar Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano reacted to her pregnancy

Kapoors' special gesture for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The festival of Ganpati has always been celebrated with much gusto by the Kapoors. For years, the Kapoors welcomed Ganpati idol at the RK Studios and all the members of the family gather to celebrate the festival together. Though RK Studios has now been sold by the Kapoors, the tradition to celebrate the festival remains intact. A close source informs us that the Kapoors have organised a special puja for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their yet-to-be-born baby. The puja is to celebrate the new phase of Ranbir and Alia and also to ensure and pray for everyone's well-being. Well, when Kapoors gather together, there's always a fresh lot of stunning pictures that come our way. We can't wait to get a glimpse of it. Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor starrer gets massively trolled after OTT release, netizens point out a BIG goof-up [View Tweets]

Ranbir - Alia's projects ahead

Meanwhile, and are looking forward to release of their film Brahmastra. The adventure-fantasy film directed by has been made on a big budget. There is a great anticipation for the film. However, Brahmastra recent fell in bad light due to a statement made by Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, she spoke about nepotism and trolls and stated that people should not watch her films if they do not like her. This statement irked many who are now planning to Boycott Brahmastra. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and her SHOCKING controversies: From 'don't like me, don't watch me' remark to being compared to Amber Heard — Times when Brahmastra actress hit headlines