Entire Bollywood along with the media fraternity and several Hindi film fans have been celebrating to glory over the past few days for a common factor – the birth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby. Of course, it hardly affects any of us, but such has been the enamour over the arrival of their little one that a large part of the industry and many among the common folk were waiting for the birth the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor baby, and the moment finally arrived on, 6th November. So, if this is the state of euphoria among people who aren't personally involved with the new parents, then imagine how their near and dear ones must be feeling, including Mahesh Bhatt, the grandpa.

Mahesh Bhatt fells like he has traveled back in time

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Alia Bhatt's brother, Rahul Bhatt, revealed that both mother and child are doing well while he's over the moon now that he has become an uncle. Shifting focus to their father, Mahesh Bhatt, Rahul added that the latter is the proudest person right now as he couldn't wait for the baby's arrival, but since the infant has turned out to be a girl, he's feeling even happier and prouder because it's like he's travelled back in time. Elaborating, Rahul further said that Mahesh Bhatt has three daughters (Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt in that order), so the birth of his granddaughter is like deja vu for him, reminding him of when Pooja was born.

Neetu Singh reveals how Alia Bhatt is doing after childbirth

While nothing more about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl is known at this time, grandma Neetu Singh graciously dropped some entertainment news dope to the paps about how ecstatic she's feeling and also shared a very interesting update about how the new mother is doing, which will surely gladden all Alia Bhatt fans and Ranbir Kapoor fans' hearts. Watch Neetu Kapoor's video above...