Kangana Ranaut's recent claims that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the Farzi couple and how he is after meeting her have left the industry wall as shocked Na show. After Kangana attacked and took an indirect way of making such claims against Alia and Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor dropped a cryptic post about families, and this made the fans claim that it was Neetu's indirect way of reacting to Kangana's claims. And now there are several reports that Alia and Ranbir are baffled over the intensity of Kangana's claims, so they choose to ignore her and are not taking any legal action against the Emergency actress.

As per reports on entertainment portals, a close source to Ranbir and Alia says, They think it's best to ignore it. They are baffled by the intensity of the attack. It seems very strange because neither Ranbir nor Alia know this lady (Kangana Ranaut) beyond a hello and hi." Ranbir and Alia haven't first time attacked by Kangana; earlier, Kangana had claimed that the Animal star has been spying on her and keeping an eye on her. Even at that time, Ranbir chose to keep mum and stay away from the controversy. While talking about Alia, during Gangubai Kathiawadi's release, Kangana alleged that the actress shared fake box office numbers for her film and called it a flop.

Kangana Ranaut explosive claims against Ranbir and Alia

Kangana had said, " In another news a farzi husband wife Jodi who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by myntra their own ...besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ... This farzi jodi needs to be exposed.."

Both Alia and Ranbir have maintained their dignified silence over Kangana Ranaut's attacks all these times, but we wonder if they will ever go legal against her like Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who claimed he was not in any relationship with Kangana and was talking to his imposter.