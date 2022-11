Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached the HN Reliance hospital today morning at 7.30 am and since then their fans cannot contain their excitement as they are eagerly waiting to know the arrival of the baby. Here is the news. Alia Bhatt delivers a beautiful baby girl and is extremely fine. Alia Bhatt who announced her pregnancy news soon after her marriage to beau Ranbir Kapoor has given birth to a baby girl and the Kapoor and Bhatt family are super elated and beaming with joy as it is the biggest happiness, they all have been waiting for. Alia Bhatt to her Instagram and shared the happy news of the arrival of the baby and we are all joyous.

Watch the video of Neetu Kapoor arriving hospital after her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt delivers the little one.

Right now, Ranbir is all by Alia’s side. The Bhatt and Kapoor family have arrived in the hospital to have the glimpse of the little baby boy. While Neetu Kapoor has turned extremely emotional and is immensely missing on this biggest and most beautiful day. This was the day the veteran actor had waited for. Alia Bhatt' s sister Shaheen Bhatt too cannot stop shedding tears of joy as she has become maasi. This entire moment is every bit special for the entire family. Congratulations to the new parents in the tinsel town.

It was Bollywood life that exclusively told you about how Alia Bhatt is gearing up for natural delivery in her pregnancy but we haven't yet learned with the baby was given birth by natural delivery process or caesarean, but the good thing is that both Alia are baby are fit and healthy. We cannot wait to see the glimpse of this little munchkin.