Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor and are on the could nine these days after they became parents to a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child together on November 6. Alia delivered the baby at HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon, Mumbai. Ranbir, Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others rushed to be with Alia in her difficult time. News of Alia and Ranbir's baby left fans and celebrities congratulating the couple.

Alia announced the news of her baby girl's arrival on her Instagram page and her industry friends flooded her comments section with messages and wishes. Brahmastra actress wrote, 'Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel.' wrote, 'Congratulations ? Only'. Comedian wrote, 'Congratulations mummy papa ?❤️this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with ? lots of love to little princess ?god bless your beautiful family'. wrote, 'Congratulations darling girl ? cannot wait to see your princess'. Shweta Bachchan wrote, 'Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always.' wrote, 'Congratulations'. wrote, 'Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all.' Deepika Padukone wished Alia and Ranbir as she wrote “Congratulations!.” Anushka Sharma wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl". Priyanka Chopra even shared Alia's post and wrote, "Congratulations Alia and Ranbir... Welcome to parenthood! Loads of love and blessings to the little one!"

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's post -

Alia and married in April and had an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family. On the work front, Alia will be seen in Heart of Stone, Jee Le Zaraa, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and more films. While, Ranbir has Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.