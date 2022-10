Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have end number of reasons to celebrate currently. This is because their dream movie Brahmastra was released after many years and did amazingly well at the box office. Also, in their personal life, the couple is all set to become parents soon. It was in April 2022 that Alia got married to Ranbir and they announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. It was in the month of June that the doting couple posted a snap that showed the Raazi actress undergoing sonography at a hospital and her handsome husband Ranbir was next to her. Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif; check the most expensive things owned by Bollywood stars

Now, as per a latest report published in Pinkvilla, the actress is all ready to deliver her child at the H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital which is located in South Mumbai. This was the same hospital where actor , Ranbir's dad was admitted and passed away. This looks like it could have been a coincidence or a good decision to have their child delivered at the same hospital. Alia can be expected to deliver her baby in November or December. The mommy-to-be is continuously was continuously working through her entire pregnancy.

Here, take a look at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor from the hospital.

On the work front, she has completed the shooting of Heart Of Stone. Her latest offering apart from Brahmastra was also Darlings. On the personal front, a few days back she had her baby shower, where she was glowing in the colour yellow and it was unmissable. It was also too adorable to see the actress indulging in her food cravings that arise during pregnancy with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Reports are also floating stating that the diva will be taking a long hiatus and her next release will be 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite . The film is directed by .