Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine after receiving her first National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, and she rightly deserves every bit of it. Receiving the award from the honourable President Draupadi Murmu and having husband Ranbir Kapoor as her biggest cheerleader was the best moment of her life. Alia Bhatt shared a few glimpses of the iconic moments of her life, and the best part of her entire attire was that she wore her wedding saree, which won millions of hearts. As the fans are loving the pictures shared by Alia, one picture of her kissing husband Ranbir Kapoor on his forehead and getting clicked on the camera is receiving mixed reactions from the netizens.

Many are expressing their shock over Alia and Ranbir’s PDA and are asking them to at least maintain the decorum of Vigyan Bhawan. One user commented, "Atleast kis jagah kya karna hai vo toh pata hona chahiye". Another user wrote, "Ghar per kar lete assembly hall m hi yah sb karke kyo vulgar culture spreading". A third user wrote, "That is not a place to do that..shameless people". Another said, "Please maintain the decoram". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) Alia and Ranbir are one of the most beloved couples in town, and they often grab headlines for anything and everything. But this trolling for a kiss just went way too far.

Meanwhile Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is beaming with pride seeing her daughter-in-law achieve such a great milestone and showered all the love on her, Riddhima Kapoor. Shani too can't stop going gaga over 'bhabhi' Alia's acheivements. Indeed, Ranbir was right when he called Alia an overachiever.

Ranbir Kapoor recording his muse as she wins the national award ?❤️ #AliaBhatt #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/vZjnuRQkVI — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) October 17, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the star of the vent and this video is a proof Stay tuned for more entertainment news. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards winners Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan and others turn up in their classy best [View pics]