Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The Brahmastra duo are going to be parents soon! Yes, Alia made the announcement a couple of minutes ago and it is mayhem on social media right now. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fans are super happy, others are in shock as it is surprising news for a lot of their admirers. And now, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar and more have reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to Alia-Ranbir's pregnancy announcement

Neetu Kapoor was spotted out and about shooting for her show by the paparazzi. And they congratulated her on the pregnancy announcement. It seems Neetu Kapoor is holding back her excitement but her warm smile and gestures speak volumes about how grateful and happy she is. When told her about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement, Neetu Kapoor thanked the paparazzi for their wishes. The paparazzi also addressed her as 'dadi' (grandmom) and said that Kapoor Jr is one the way. Catch up Neetu Kapoor's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement here:

Karan Johar reacts to Alia-Ranbir's pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt's mentor and father figure Karan Johar is on cloud nine as well with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement. The filmmaker took to his social media handle and shared a beautiful picture from Ranbir-Alia's wedding album and wrote, "So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling... so so so excited! Love you Both!," (sic)

Riddhima reacts to Alia-Ranbir's pregnancy announcement

Neetu Kapoor and 's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement. She shared an adorable picture of the Brahmastra duo and wrote, "My babies are having a baby I love you both so much," while tagging Alia Bhatt and hashtagging Ranbir Kapoor. Check it out here:

Akansha reacts to Alia-Ranbir's pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also reacted to her pregnancy news. She shared Alia's pregnancy announcement post and wrote, "Kanchi maasi has such a beautiful ring to it, no?" Check out the picture below:

Soni Razdan reacts to Alia-Ranbir's pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt's mom shared the pregnancy announcement post and shared a lot of gifs of 'Best News Ever,' 'congratulations,' and a tweet blowing confetti and more in her Instagram stories. Soni Razdan captioned it saying, "Our cup runneth over." Anu Ranjan tagged Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor in a picture and addressed them as Nani and Dadi, respectively. She reshared the story. Check it out here:

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt shared a snap of herself and RK from the hospital. They are checking out their baby on the monitor. Alia is all smiles and happy. "Our baby ….. coming soon," she wrote in the caption. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year.