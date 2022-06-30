Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Farah Khan says 'Rishi Kapoor is coming back', Neetu Kapoor reacts

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy just a few days ago and took the internet by storm. The lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married just 2 months ago on April 14, 2022. And her pregnancy news came as a pleasant surprise to her family, members and fans. While the entire Bhatt and Kapoor family is celebrating this happy news, even Bollywood celebs close to the couple are showering all the love and congratulatory message on them. Farah Khan who shares a great body with Alia and Ranbir was seen saying to Neetu Kapoor on a dance reality show that she feels Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is coming back, Neetu Kapoor reacts to this by saying that it's the happiest news of her life. Also Read - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan trolled for getting the number of Indian Twitter users wrong; actor reacts, 'Why so much venom?'

Neetu Kapoor cannot contain her excitement about becoming Dadi Also Read - Maharashtra political crisis: Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh and more celebs react to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

Neetu Kapoor is the judge of the kid dance reality show got all the congratulatory messages from co-judge Farah Khan to host Karan Kundrra on the happy news of Alia Bhatt becoming mommy and her being a dadi soon. In the video, we can also see how one of the contestant's moms gives Neetu ji black damage to protect Alia from evil eyes. Neetu was overwhelmed with all the love and sweet gestures. Also Read - Netizens react after Karan Johar is refused a table in a London restaurant despite using Alia Bhatt’s name; ’Wahan aukaat mai rakhte hai’

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Alia Bhatt is right now in London shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone. She is also waiting for the release of her most ambitious film along with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will also be soon starting her road trip film Jee Le Zaraa along with and . While she will also be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani a directorial with . As Alia announced her pregnancy news there were reports that she will be taking a rest during her pregnancy and Ranbir will be picking her up from London after she announce being pregnant. Alia slammed these reports and said that she isn't a parcel and doesn't need any rest. And requested if we can move on from this archaic patriarchy.