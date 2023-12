Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's this year's Christmas is certainly going to be extra special. The duo has so many reasons to celebrate. Ranbir's recent release Animal has already entered the coveted 300 crore club, this year has been extra special for Alia too as she won national award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and of course they are now a family of three and we all know how dating Ranbir and Alia are as parents. To make sure their daughter Raha's Christmas celebration is nothing sort of dreamy, the duo has already begun with the Christmas preparations.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor finally takes revenge from Salman Khan, here's how

Customised baubles for Christmas

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently shared a loveable video on social media where we can see a Christmas tree. It's a customized Christmas tree which had baubles of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha's name. Seems like the Kapoor and Bhatt's have already started preparing for Christmas and wants to leave no stone unturn to make sure that they all have a beautiful celebration. Check out the video below Also Read - Animal: Ridhi Dogra praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga; sharply retorts to a troll who hints she's begging for work from Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Ranbir, Alia: The doting parents

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were blessed with daughter Raha last year in the month of November. The duo is very protective about their daughter. Just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi, the Brahmastra couple has decided not to reveal their baby's face. In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan, where Alia graced the couch with Kareena Kapoor Khan, she mentioned how Ranbir is a very responsible dad. The Darlings actor stated that Ranbir is a hands-on dad and is engrossed in every minute things related to Raha. In one of the promotional events for Animal, the Kapoor lad mentioned that he was super happy when Raha was born as he always wished for a daughter and how he hopes that if he does have a second born, he wishes she too should be a girl. Also Read - Bachchans, Khans, Kapoors: Did you know how many actors are there in these Bollywood families?

Trending Now

Watch this video:

On work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra. Ranbir has mentioned that he will now take a break of 4 to 5 months as he wants to spend some quality time with his family. Rumours are rife that Ranbir might play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.