The wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is something people are talking about a lot. In fact, it was supposed to happen in 2020 but the pandemic changed plans. Now, the news is again doing the rounds courtesy the couple's presence in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They were seen there just a few days before the actor's birthday. It is possible that they have come to chill for a few days at one of the luxury resorts in the city but then Jodhpur has some remarkable wedding venues. There is the Umaid Bhavan Palace, which was the iconic venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. It also has the Mehrangarh Fort, which is a place for high-end wedding banquets. There are other places like Taj Hari Mahal, Ajit Bhawan and so on.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for more than three years now. It seems sparks flew when they met during the shoot of Brahmastra and found one another perfect. Alia Bhatt had said before they he was her crush when she was younger. The news became confirmed when the two arrived together for the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Of late, renovation is also going on in the bungalow that belonged to the Kapoor family. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor are overseeing the work on the house. It seems she is actively involved in the design of the place.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding will be one of the Bollywood events of the year if it does happen. In the past, Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif for six long years but it did not end in marriage. Funnily, even rumours of Katrina Kaif's engagement with Vicky Kaushal did the rounds some days back.