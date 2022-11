Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest ones to have joined Bollywood's 'parents club'. They welcomed their daughter into this world on November 6, 2022. The Kapoors and the Bhatts are over the moon with the arrival of the little bundle of joy. Alia Bhatt is currently in the hospital along with the baby and Ranbir Kapoor is already being a doting father by spending the majority of his time in the hospital. All their fans and paparazzi are waiting for Alia and the baby to get discharged from the hospital to get their first glimpse, but will that happen?

and to keep their baby away from media glare?

A close source tells us that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may secretly bring their baby girl home away from the media glare. "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are taking their personal lives pretty seriously. They won't pose for the paparazzi and in fact head home secretly. They may leave the hospital late in the night when the media and fan frenzy is very minimum. With the recent social media trolling and fake picture of Alia Bhatt going viral, they fo not want any social media drama to follow," says the source. They may take their baby home on Thursday.

Indeed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been very private about their personal lives. From their wedding to Alia Bhatt's baby shower, they kept all the big events in their lives guarded. So it won't come as a surprise to anyone if the news of the baby already reaching home without any glimpse makes it to the headlines. Like how Alia Bhatt shared the news of baby's arrival on social media, fans can only wish for her to share the glimpse of the baby.

Talking about the same, it was recently reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby will be welcomed at Krishna Raj bungalow that is a spralling 8-Storeyed mansion.