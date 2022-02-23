Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage is a subject of rumours every now and then. The couple have been together since 2017 but made it public after a few months. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell for one another as they travelled together for a recce for Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji was also with them. The actress is now busy promoting her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is based on the life of the famous sex worker from Mumbai in the 1960s who became an underworld don. Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi wraps up the shooting of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer? His recent post drops a hint

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alia Bhatt was asked if she finds it bothersome that it is her rumoured wedding with Ranbir Kapoor that makes more news than her films. Alia Bhatt said that she does not remember such news bothering her. The actress feels that it snowballed as a number of Bollywood couples tied the knot. She also said that marriage is an individual decision and should be led by feeling not what society says. She told Bollywood Bubble, "I always believe it should be led by feeling and it should be done at the right time whenever you feel comfortable, and by you, I mean by me and him individually."

The actress also said that she is not someone who did hide her affair or the fact that she is marrying soon. Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor and she loved each other immensely. She also described him as one of the most fascinating people she has in her life. Alia Bhatt said she is happy for the love and support that he gives her. Alia Bhatt said she was sure that even Ranbir Kapoor would gush about her in his interviews. She told Bollywood Bubble, "But all shall happen in due time and I promise you…or maybe I won't, it's too soon…that when I am getting married, the world will know."