Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor paint the town red with their love. The two were seen enjoying themselves this Diwali with their friends. Both, Alia and Ranbir opted for an intimate affair Diwali party and made it extra special as it was Raha's first celebration. To mark the special occasion, Alia and Ranbir were seen twinning in pink and matched their outfits with their little bundle of joy. Alia got Raha's Diwali outfit customised for her first celebrations.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Talekar (@suniltalekar1977)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

As the couple celebrated Diwali with Kapoor and Bhatt families; a look at their special pictures that speak volumes about their deep bond with their loved ones. The celebs gave a glimpse to fans into their cosy family affair and we cannot thank them enough.

In the pictures, there was a selfie of Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor as she donned a blue traditional wear. In another picture, there was Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt who looked lovely in a velvet blue suit which she paired with floral print organza dupatta. Shaheen even posed with Edwars, Alia's cat.

Well, this Diwali celebration came after Alia and Ranbir hosted a grand first birthday party for their daughter Raha who was born on November 6. The bash was attended by Alia and Ranbir's cousins, aunts and grandparents. On the wo. rk front, Ranbir will be seen in Animal which will release on December 1, while Alia will be seen in Jigra.