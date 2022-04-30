Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was inconsolable on bestie's special day; these new pictures serve as proof

and 's wedding was one of the most discussed topics in recent times. Their dreamy wedding left everyone in aww. The couple ditched a big fancy destination wedding and instead got married at their home in Vastu building. The pictures from the wedding went viral on social media in no time. It was a very intimate wedding and only a few people from the industry were invited to witness Ranbir and Alia's special day. Among the guests was Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Also Read - Bipasha Basu has the best wish for husband Karan Singh Grover as they celebrate 6 years of marital bliss

Taking to her Instagram account, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a few pictures from Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony. One can see that she cried hard as her bestie got all ready to tie the knot with the love of her life. It seemed to be a pretty emotional moment for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. She shared the pictures with the caption, "the (de)escalation of ARK's emotions at every wedding, ever." Alia and can be seen consoling Akansha. Her sister Anushka Ranjan commented on the pictures and said, "Hahahaha cried a lot I must say." Athiya Shetty and too commented on her pictures. Take a look.

Aww, how cute are these pics? Akansha and Alia have been best friend forever and it indeed seemed to be a pretty emotional moment for Akansha.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14. The wedding was attended by the family members of the two and friends like Karan Johar and . Akash and Shloka Ambani too had attended the wedding. Later, the couple hosted a party which was attended by , , Malaika Arora, , Karan Johar, and others.