For a long time, fans have been anticipating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. The couple has been in a relationship for a while and both have spoken about wanting to get hitched. Alia recently said that she is already married to Ranbir in her head while the Sanju actor had stated that they would have been married had the pandemic did not hit. Now, there are a lot of reports stating that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to get married this month. A new report on the two states that Ranbir and Alia are going to get married on April 17.

A report in Etimes has a source disclosing that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to tie the knot on April 17 at the Kapoor residence. The reason for their quick wedding also got revealed. It is because Alia Bhatt's grandfather wants her to see married. "Alia's grandfather N Razdan wanted to see her getting married to Ranbir. A hush-hush wedding has thus been planned on April 17 which will be a close-knit family affair. The ceremony will be held at RK Studios and nothing extravagant has been planned yet," the source informed the portal.

Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather who is 93-year-old is currently said to be in a fragile state. On the contrary, Ranbir Kapoor's uncle has denied any wedding take place at the Kapoor residence. He mentioned that he is not aware of it as yet. To Bombay Times, Randhir Kapoor had said, "I don't know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of." Well, we are waiting for the love birds to give out some update over the wedding rumours.