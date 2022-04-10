Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage news is keeping everyone hooked. There is a lot of suspense over their wedding as the couple has not divulged any detail in public. Neither the couple nor their family members have responded to the reports of their wedding taking place on April 16. It was just yesterday that Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt confirmed the news. And now, we have uncle Mukesh Bhatt talking about the much-discussed Bollywood shaadi. When the filmmaker was asked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, he revealed the strict instructions received from the bride's mom Soni Razdan. Also Read - Urfi Javed dons a dress made of safety pins over a black lingerie set; a far risquer version than outfits worn by Elizabeth Hurley or Jennifer Lopez

To AajTak, Mukesh Bhatt mentioned that he has has asked everyone to not talk about and 's wedding in public. He was quoted saying, "I am not in a position to tell anything at this time. My sister-in-law has asked to refrain from discussing anything about this marriage. After their marriage, I will give a complete interview about when and how the marriage took place," he said. Reportedly, the couple has imposed strict guidelines for all those who are going to attend the event. No pictures are to be leaked from inside the venue.

As per the reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is going to take place at RK House. It is also being reported that a grand reception is being planned by the couple at Taj Mahal Palace. It will be attended by Bollywood biggies like , , and Saif Ali Khan, and , and more. It is also being rumoured that Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend has also been extended an invitation for the reception.